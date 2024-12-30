Advertisement
Sport

Wright knocks out title holder Humphries

Dec 30, 2024 09:53 By radiokerrysport
Wright knocks out title holder Humphries
Share this article

Two-time winner Peter Wright says he can still beat the best in darts, after knocking title holder Luke Humphries out of the PDC World Championship.

He produced a big upset with a 4-1 victory at Alexandra Palace, to reach the quarter-finals.

Wright had predicted Humphries would lose early in the tournament.

Advertisement

Luke Littler returns to action in the last 16 this afternoon.

Last year's beaten finalist faces Ryan Joyce in the pick of the games at Alexandra Palace today.

Elsewhere, 3 time champion Michael Van Gerwen faces a tricky test against Sweden's Jeffrey De Graaf.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

KCYMS win in Men’s Super League; Warriors retain Castleisland Blitz title
Advertisement
Liverpool eight points clear at top of Premier League
Celtic move 14 points clear
Advertisement

Recommended

KCYMS win in Men’s Super League; Warriors retain Castleisland Blitz title
Liverpool eight points clear at top of Premier League
Celtic move 14 points clear
Unregistered taxi detected in Tralee last night
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus