Wright knocks out title holder Humphries

Two-time winner Peter Wright says he can still beat the best in darts, after knocking title holder Luke Humphries out of the PDC World Championship.

He produced a big upset with a 4-1 victory at Alexandra Palace, to reach the quarter-finals.

Wright had predicted Humphries would lose early in the tournament.

Luke Littler returns to action in the last 16 this afternoon.

Last year's beaten finalist faces Ryan Joyce in the pick of the games at Alexandra Palace today.

Elsewhere, 3 time champion Michael Van Gerwen faces a tricky test against Sweden's Jeffrey De Graaf.