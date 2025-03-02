Advertisement
Sport

WRC stars win Midlands Stages Rally

Mar 2, 2025 17:10 By radiokerrynews
WRC stars win Midlands Stages Rally
WRC stars Josh McErlean and Eoin Treacy have won today's Midlands Stages Rally in Longford

Matt Edwards was second while Josh Moffett rounded out the podium places.

Kerry co-driver Shane Buckley was the best of the Kingdom entries, navigating for Sam Moffett with the pair finishing in 8th Overall

Killarney club member Derry Long was on the Class 14 podium, coming home in 3rd place navigating for Aaron McIntyre in the Toyota Starlet

Kerry woman Elaine Ni She finished 5th in class 4 alongside Bobby Cooper in the Mitsubishi Evo 9

