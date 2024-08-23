Wout van Aert wins stage

Wout van Aert collected his second stage win of this year’s Vuelta Espana, getting the better of a sprint into Cordoba.
Ben O’Connor retains the overall leader’s red jersey.
Advertisement
Wout van Aert collected his second stage win of this year’s Vuelta Espana, getting the better of a sprint into Cordoba.
Ben O’Connor retains the overall leader’s red jersey.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus