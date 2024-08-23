Advertisement
Sport

Wout van Aert wins stage

Aug 23, 2024 17:41 By radiokerrysport
Wout van Aert wins stage
Wout van Aert collected his second stage win of this year’s Vuelta Espana, getting the better of a sprint into Cordoba.

Ben O’Connor retains the overall leader’s red jersey.

