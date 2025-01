The world's most expensive footballer - Neymar - has reached an agreement with his Saudi club to terminate his contract.

He's played just seven times for Al-Hilal after sustaining an injury just months after completing his 77 million pound move from Paris Saint Germain.

The Brazilian striker will return to his boyhood side Santos.

The 200-million pound fee in his move from Barcelona to PSG in 2017 is still a world record.