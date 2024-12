The quarter-final line up is complete at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Luke Littler will face Nathan Aspinall on Wednesday after 'The Nuke' came through a seven-set thriller against Ryan Joyce last night.

Having knocked out reigning champion Luke Humphries, Peter Wright will face Stephen Bunting.

Michael van Gerwen's bid for a fourth title will see him take on Callan Rydz in the last-eight. while the other quarter-final pits Gerwin Price against Chris Dobey.