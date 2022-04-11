Advertisement
World number one Scheffler is the Masters champion

Apr 11, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
World number one Scheffler is the Masters champion
World number one Scottie Scheffler is the Masters champion.

The 25 year old American won the green jacket and his first major title with a final round of 71 to finish on 10 under par at Augusta.

It was a brilliant tournament for Irish pair Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry.

McIlroy shot a final round 64 to finish in second place on 7 under par, 3 shots back.

It was his best ever Masters result.

While Lowry ended in a tie for third on 5 under par, also his best ever Masters finish, following a 69.

Seamus Power carded a final round 70 and ended in a tie for 27th on 4 over.

Tiger Woods finished on 13 over par in his first competitive event since a serious car crash 14 months ago.

McIlroy feels this a big step in the right direction

