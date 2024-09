World number one Jannik Sinner is into the quarter finals of the men's singles at the US Open after defeating Tommy Paul in straight sets.

Sinner will now face Daniil Medvedev.

Britain's Jack Draper is also into the last eight where he will face Alex de Minaur.

In the women's singles, top seed Iga Swiatek has booked a quarter final meeting with Jessica Pegula.