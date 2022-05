World number one Scottie Scheffler is the latest player to confirm his participation in the JP McManus Pro-Am event at Adare Manor.

The Masters champion will play in the two-day event in early July.

Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler are among the other players added to the field this morning.

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy will also take part in the charity event at the Limerick venue.