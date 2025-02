World number one Jannik Sinner has accepted an immediate three-month ban from tennis after two positive drugs test last year.

The Italian has agreed a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The body accepts Sinner "did not intend to cheat" after he was inadvertently contaminated with clostebol while being given a massage.

The three time Grand Slam winner won't be able to play again until the 4th of May.