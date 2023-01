World number 1, Gerwyn Price, has crashed out of the PDC World Darts Championship.

'The Iceman' was beaten in the quarter finals by Gabriel Clemens of Germany by 5 sets to 1.

Michael van Gerwen is 3 sets to nil up on Chris Dobey in their first-to-five last 8 clash.

Earlier the Belgian Dimitri Van de Bergh and England's Michael Smith booked their places in the semi finals.