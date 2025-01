World heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to take an extended break from the sport according to his manager.

The Ukrainian maintained his unbeaten record with a second win over Tyson Fury over Christmas.

Egis Klimas says he expects his client to return to the ring in the summer after resting for the next few months.

It's believed Usyk's next fight could be against IBF champion Daniel Dubois who called out the 37 year old in the ring in Riyadh.