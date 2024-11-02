Advertisement
Sport

World Handball glory for Kerry

Nov 2, 2024 17:32 By radiokerrysport
World Handball glory for Kerry
Kerry's Dominick Lynch and Gavin Buggy have won the World Handball Championship Master's doubles final.

They defeated Michael Greagan and James Brady in the decider 15-5, 15-10.

