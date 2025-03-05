Advertisement
Sport

World Grand Prix In Hong Kong

Mar 5, 2025 10:50 By radiokerrysport
World Grand Prix In Hong Kong
Mark Allen is in first-round action in the World Grand Prix in Hong Kong later.

The Antrim native goes up against Jimmy Robertson at half 1 Irish Time.

The first to four frames will progress to the last 16.

