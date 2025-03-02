Advertisement
Sport

World final for Ireland tonight

Mar 2, 2025 12:46 By radiokerrysport
World final for Ireland tonight
The Irish women's hockey team are in a world final tonight.

They're set to take on New Zealand in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup decider from 9:30.

New Zealand are one place above Ireland in the world rankings.

