World final for Ireland tonight

The Irish women's hockey team are in a world final tonight.
They're set to take on New Zealand in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup decider from 9:30.
New Zealand are one place above Ireland in the world rankings.
Advertisement
The Irish women's hockey team are in a world final tonight.
They're set to take on New Zealand in the FIH Hockey Nations Cup decider from 9:30.
New Zealand are one place above Ireland in the world rankings.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus