World Darts Championship Semi Finals Preview

Jan 1, 2022 17:01 By radiokerrysport
Two-time winner Gary Anderson has beaten Luke Humphries 5-sets-to-2 in their quarter-final at the PDC World Darts Championship in London.

Earlier on, world number four James Wade booked his place in the semi-finals with a 5-nil win over Mervyn King at Alexandra Palace.

This evening, Peter Wright plays Callan Rydz in the last eight, while defending champion Gerwyn Price takes on Michael Smith.

Speaking to Ivan Hurley, Paul Cronin from Killarney Darts League looks forward to the quarter finals:

