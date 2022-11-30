World Cup's Group C and D To Be Decided Today

Today, Groups C and D draw to a close.

In Group D, Australia play Denmark and France meet Tunisia at 3pm.

France have already qualified and a win or a draw will confirm top spot for the defending champions.

The Danes must beat Australia and hope that Tunisia don't defeat France.

In Group C, it's Argentina up against Poland and Saudi Arabia versus Mexico at 7 o'clock.

Poland top the Group and will qualify with a win or a draw.

Argentina will guarantee passage to the next round with a win, but they may only need a draw.

That depends on the outcome of the other match.

Saudi Arabia will qualify with a victory over Mexico.