Ulster have signed World Cup winner Duane Vermeulen.

The South African number eight has agreed to join the province after the Autumn Tests in November in a deal that runs to 2023.

The 35-year-old won the 2019 World Cup and was named player of the match in the final win over England.

Ulster say they have been searching for a marquee signing since the move for Fiji forward Nakarawa fell through over the summer.