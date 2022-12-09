Advertisement
Sport

World Cup shootout victory for Croatia over Brazil

Dec 9, 2022 18:12 By radiokerrysport
World Cup shootout victory for Croatia over Brazil World Cup shootout victory for Croatia over Brazil
Share this article

Brazil are out of the World Cup.

They suffered defeat on penalties to Croatia in their quarter-final in Qatar.

The game finished nil-all after normal time, and 1-all after extra-time.

Advertisement

But Rodrygo and Marquinhos both failed to convert in the shootout, as Croatia won 4-2 on penalties.

The second last eight tie of the day kicks off at 7pm this evening.

Argentina face the Netherlands for a place in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

==

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Raheem Sterling will be available for tomorrow's World Cup quarter-final against France.

The Chelsea forward's back in Qatar having returned to the UK following a break-in at his home last weekend.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus