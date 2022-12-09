World Cup shootout victory for Croatia over Brazil

Brazil are out of the World Cup.

They suffered defeat on penalties to Croatia in their quarter-final in Qatar.

The game finished nil-all after normal time, and 1-all after extra-time.

But Rodrygo and Marquinhos both failed to convert in the shootout, as Croatia won 4-2 on penalties.

The second last eight tie of the day kicks off at 7pm this evening.

Argentina face the Netherlands for a place in the semi-finals.

England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Raheem Sterling will be available for tomorrow's World Cup quarter-final against France.

The Chelsea forward's back in Qatar having returned to the UK following a break-in at his home last weekend.