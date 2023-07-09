Advertisement
Sport

World Cup semi for Ireland today

Jul 9, 2023 09:07 By radiokerrysport
World Cup semi for Ireland today
Ireland are back in under-20 Rugby World Cup action today.

Richie Murphy's side take on South Africa in their semi-final from half-past-3.

Later on France face England from 6-o'clock.

