Advertisement
Sport

World Cup glory for South Africa, and Kerry

Oct 29, 2023 10:49 By radiokerrysport
World Cup glory for South Africa, and Kerry
Share this article

South Africa have won the World Cup for a record breaking fourth time.

The defending champions edged out New Zealand 12-points-to-11 in Paris.

Killarney’s Paddy Sullivan is senior performance analyst with South Africa.

Advertisement

Fly half Handre Pollard scored all of their points by kicking four penalties.

The All Blacks played most of the game with 14 men after a first half red card for Sam Cane.

The Springboks become the first side to win back to back tournaments since New Zealand did it in 2015.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Finuge St.Senans seek Munster final qualification
Advertisement
Listowel or Ballymac for Junior Premier glory today
Killorglin win Kerry derby; National basketball review
Advertisement

Recommended

No winner of last night's lotto jackpot worth €3.4 million
Kerry TD slams government policing policy amid rising crime figures
Listowel or Ballymac for Junior Premier glory today
Finuge St.Senans seek Munster final qualification
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus