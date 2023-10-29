World Cup glory for South Africa, and Kerry

South Africa have won the World Cup for a record breaking fourth time.

The defending champions edged out New Zealand 12-points-to-11 in Paris.

Killarney’s Paddy Sullivan is senior performance analyst with South Africa.

Fly half Handre Pollard scored all of their points by kicking four penalties.

The All Blacks played most of the game with 14 men after a first half red card for Sam Cane.

The Springboks become the first side to win back to back tournaments since New Zealand did it in 2015.