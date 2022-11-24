World Cup Continues Today

Group G swings into life this morning with the meeting of Switzerland and Cameroon that game has kicked off.

The other game in the group involves one of the tournament favourites, with Brazil facing Serbia in Lusail from 7pm.

Group H is laden with dark horses.

Heung-Min Son will wear a protective mask after suffering a fractured cheekbone, with South Korea up against Uruguay from 1 o'clock.

And having been released by Manchester United in controversial circumstances this week, Cristiano Ronaldo will lead out Portugal for their game with Ghana.

That kicks off at 4.

Germany will face no sanction for their pre-match protest before the game with Japan yesterday.

Their players covered their mouths for the team photo, with manager Hansi Flick saying the team felt FIFA had been trying to silence them.

FIFA had banned captain Manuel Neuer from wearing the 'One Love' armband in support of diversity.