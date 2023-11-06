Advertisement
Sport

World Champion knocked out

Nov 6, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrysport
World Champion knocked out
Reigning World Champion Luca Brecel is out of the International Championship in China.

The Belgian slumped to a 6-3 defeat to Mark Davis and so misses out on the chance to move to the top of the world rankings.

