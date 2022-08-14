Advertisement
Work to do for Lowry and Maguire today

Aug 14, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Shane Lowry shot a 1 over round of 71 during the third round of the FedEx Saint Jude Championship in Memphis

That leaves him on 3 under par for the tournament.

England's Matt Fitzpatrick is well placed going into the final round.

The US Open champion is on 9-under par, four shots adrift of American JJ Spaun who leads on 13-under.

Recently crowned Open Champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead.

Meanwhile, Leona Maguire will start the final round of the ISPS Handa World Invitational today seven shots off the lead.

The Cavan woman shot a 3 over par round of 76 yesterday to lie on 5 under par and a tie for 15th place.

Amanda Doherty of the USA holds a one shot lead ahead of the final round on 12 under par.

