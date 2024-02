Work is due to begin at Casement Park this week.

The Antrim GAA ground has laid dormant for a decade, and funding is yet to be finalised for its redevelopment.

However, local residents have been informed that preparatory work is to begin this week, with clearance of the site between April and June.

It’s believed a 2027 deadline has been put in place for Casement to be completed if it’s to retain hosting duties for Euro 2028 matches.