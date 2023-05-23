Advertisement
Woods out of US Open

May 23, 2023 07:05 By radiokerrysport
Tiger Woods has had to withdraw from next month's US Open.

The 15-time major winner is still recovering from the operation he had on his ankle in April.

Woods will hope to be fit for July's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool

