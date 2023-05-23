Woods out of US Open

Tiger Woods has had to withdraw from next month's US Open.
The 15-time major winner is still recovering from the operation he had on his ankle in April.
Woods will hope to be fit for July's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool
Advertisement
Tiger Woods has had to withdraw from next month's US Open.
The 15-time major winner is still recovering from the operation he had on his ankle in April.
Woods will hope to be fit for July's Open Championship at Royal Liverpool
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus