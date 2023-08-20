Advertisement
Sport

Women’s World Cup Final this morning

Aug 20, 2023 09:57 By radiokerrysport
Women's World Cup Final this morning
It's Women's World Cup final day in Sydney.

European champions England take on Spain in the decider.

Both sides are bidding to win the competition for the first time.

Kick off is at 11am.

Ramona Keogh previews

