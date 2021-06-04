Women's third seed out of French Open

Serena Williams appears to be marching into the last-16 at the French Open.

She’s a set to the good against her fellow American Danielle Collins.

Earlier, third seed Anastasya Sabalenka was beaten in three sets by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The Russian will face Victoria Azarenka in the last-16.

Men’s second seed Daniil Medvedev reached the third round with a straight sets win over Reilly Opelka.

Sixth seed Alexander Zverev will play Kei Nishikori in the last-16.

Zverev beat Laslo Djere in straight sets, while Nishikori’s opponent Henri Laaksonen retired hurt.

Tonight, the fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas goes up against John Isner.