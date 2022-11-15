Advertisement
Women's side round off year with a win

Nov 15, 2022 07:11 By radiokerrysport
Women's side round off year with a win
The Republic of Ireland women's side signed off on an historic year with a win last night.

Louise Quinn's 100th cap saw her score the third in a 4-nil friendly win over Morocco in Marbella.

Kerry Racing News

Nov 14, 2022 17:11
