Women's semi final day at Wimbledon today

It's women's semi finals day at Wimbledon.
2019 champion Simona Halep of Romania faces Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is up against Germany's Tatjana Maria.
Play gets underway on Centre Court at 1.30.
