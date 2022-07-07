Advertisement
Women's semi final day at Wimbledon today

Jul 7, 2022 12:07 By radiokerrysport
Women's semi final day at Wimbledon today
It's women's semi finals day at Wimbledon.

2019 champion Simona Halep of Romania faces Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina, while Tunisia's Ons Jabeur is up against Germany's Tatjana Maria.

Play gets underway on Centre Court at 1.30.

