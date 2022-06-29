Women's second seed crashes out of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has lost the first set of her Wimbledon second round match to Caroline Garcia by 6-games to 3.

Raducanu will look to avoid the same fate as Annet Kontaveit.

The women’s second seed lost in straight sets today to Jule Niemeier of Germany.

2017 champion Garbine Muguruza lost her first round match to Greet Minnen.

But fifth seed Maria Sakkari, sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and eighth seed Jessica Pegula all progressed to round-3.

Men’s third seed Casper Ruud is out, beaten in four sets by Ugo Humbert.

No such worries for men’s top seed Novak Djokovic, who sailed into round-3 with a straight sets win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.