Advertisement
Sport

Women's second seed crashes out of Wimbledon

Jun 29, 2022 17:06 By radiokerrysport
Women's second seed crashes out of Wimbledon Women's second seed crashes out of Wimbledon
Share this article

Emma Raducanu has lost the first set of her Wimbledon second round match to Caroline Garcia by 6-games to 3.

Raducanu will look to avoid the same fate as Annet Kontaveit.

The women’s second seed lost in straight sets today to Jule Niemeier of Germany.

Advertisement

2017 champion Garbine Muguruza lost her first round match to Greet Minnen.

But fifth seed Maria Sakkari, sixth seed Karolina Pliskova and eighth seed Jessica Pegula all progressed to round-3.

Men’s third seed Casper Ruud is out, beaten in four sets by Ugo Humbert.

Advertisement

No such worries for men’s top seed Novak Djokovic, who sailed into round-3 with a straight sets win over Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus