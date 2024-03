There was a full programme of fixtures in the Women's Premier Division.

Cork City held on to beat Bohemians 1-0.

Shamrock Rovers and Treaty United played out a 2-2 draw in Tallaght.

An 86th minute penalty gave Peamount United a 1-0 win over Wexford.

Galway United beat Sligo Rovers 3-2 in the Connacht derby

And Maddison Gibson's 93rd minute equaliser rescued a 1-1 draw for Athlone Town at home to Shelbourne.