The Women's National League season comes to a close today.

Champions Peamount will retain their title should they equal or better second placed Shelbourne's result.

They host Galway from half-past-7 while at the same time Shels entertain Wexford.

Advertisement

Elsewhere, Athlone ae at home to Bohemians at the same time while at 6-o'clock Treaty United take on DLR Waves.