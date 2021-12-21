Women's National League fixtures revealed

SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions Shelbourne will begin their 2022 campaign at home to Bohemians.

Runners-up Peamount United will take on Sligo Rovers, who join the league for the first time.

Elsewhere on the opening night, DLR Waves take on Treaty United Cork City host Galway and Athlone Town take on Wexford.

The new season begins on Saturday, March 5th.

Dundalk have signed winger John Martin from Waterford.

The 22-year old is the Lilywhites’ third acquisition of the week, following the signings of Robbie Benson and Paul Doyle.

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie became the latest player to sign a new deal at the club.