Advertisement
Sport

Women's National League fixtures revealed

Dec 21, 2021 17:12 By radiokerrysport
Women's National League fixtures revealed Women's National League fixtures revealed
Share this article

SSE Airtricity Women's National League champions Shelbourne will begin their 2022 campaign at home to Bohemians.

Runners-up Peamount United will take on Sligo Rovers, who join the league for the first time.

Elsewhere on the opening night, DLR Waves take on Treaty United Cork City host Galway and Athlone Town take on Wexford.

Advertisement

The new season begins on Saturday, March 5th.

Dundalk have signed winger John Martin from Waterford.

The 22-year old is the Lilywhites’ third acquisition of the week, following the signings of Robbie Benson and Paul Doyle.

Advertisement

Goalkeeper Peter Cherrie became the latest player to sign a new deal at the club.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus