Women’s National League comes to thrilling conclusion this evening

This season’s Women’s National League comes to a thrilling conclusion this evening, with three teams still in with a shout of the title.

Shelbourne lead Wexford Youths by a point, and they meet at Ferrycarrig Park.

Athlone need to beat Bohemians this evening, and hope there’s a draw in Wexford to force a playoff with Shels.

Both of those games kick-off at 5.20.

At the same time, Galway’s final game before folding comes at home to Peamount.

Elsewhere, Treaty United play Cork City, and DLR Waves go to Sligo Rovers.