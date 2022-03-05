Advertisement
Sport

Women’s League starts today; Derry top of Men's

Mar 5, 2022 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Women’s League starts today; Derry top of Men's Women’s League starts today; Derry top of Men's
Share this article

Patrick McEleney’s second half goal gave Derry City a 1-nil win away to Shelbourne that sees them top the SSE Airtricity Premier Division this morning.

Chris Forrester’s second half header gave St. Pat’s a 1-nil win at home to champions Shamrock Rovers.

Chris Lyons scored twice as Drogheda beat UCD 4-2 to collect their first points of the season.

Advertisement

This evening sees Sligo Rovers entertain Dundalk.

Kick-off at the Showgrounds is at 7.45.

=====

Advertisement

In the First Division, Waterford threw away a two-goal lead, and had Richard Taylor sent off, in a 2-2 draw away to Galway.

Wexford are up to second courtesy of a 2-1 win at home to ten-man Athlone.

While Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United played out a goalless draw.

Advertisement

There’s one outstanding game this evening, with Longford Town entertaining Cork City.

=====

Newcomers Sligo Rovers could hardly ask for a tougher start to life in the Women’s National League, as they begin the season away to Peamount.

Advertisement

Shelbourne’s title defence begins at home to Bohemians.

DLR Waves play Treaty United, Cork City face Galway, and Athlone take on Wexford Youths.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus