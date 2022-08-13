Women’s league leaders welcome Treaty today

Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne welcome Treaty United to Tolka Park this afternoon.
Second placed Wexford Youths travel to Galway.
Sligo Rovers entertain Bohemians, DLR Waves play Peamount, and Cork City face Athlone.
