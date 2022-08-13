Advertisement
Sport

Women’s league leaders welcome Treaty today

Aug 13, 2022 09:08 By radiokerrysport
Women’s National League leaders Shelbourne welcome Treaty United to Tolka Park this afternoon.

Second placed Wexford Youths travel to Galway.

Sligo Rovers entertain Bohemians, DLR Waves play Peamount, and Cork City face Athlone.

