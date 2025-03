((Starts 1215))

Chelsea are hoping victory in this afternoon's Women's League Cup final will keep them on course for an historic quadruple.

Last season's runners-up face Manchester City at Pride Park, having yet to be beaten under boss Sonia Bompastor.

Nick Cushing takes charge of City in his first game since returning to the role on an interim basis after the sacking of Gareth Taylor earlier this week.