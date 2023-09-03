Advertisement
Women's Irish Open win for Soenderby

Sep 3, 2023 17:49 By radiokerrynews
Smilla Soenderby has won the KPMG Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle in Clare.

The Dane carded a 10 under par round of 62 in regulation play to post at target of 16 under par.

That total was matched by Anne Van Dam and Lisa Pettersson, but Soenderby won the three way play off with an eagle on the first extra hole.

Leona Maguire finished best of the Irish on 8 under par - in a tie for 14th place.

On the DP World Tour, Swede Ludvig Aberg won the Omega European Masters in Switzerland.

A final round of 64 brought him to 19 under par and that was enough for a two shot win.

