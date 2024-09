Annabel Dimmock has been crowned the winner of the KPMG Women's Irish Open after a playoff.

She bested Pauline Roussin Bouchard on the extra hole after both finished on 19 under par.

Leona Maguire finished best of the Irish - her 5 under round of 68 saw her finish on 10 under par for the week and in a tie for 15th.

18 year old Dubliner Anna Abom finished on 8 over par.