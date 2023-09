On 3 under par, Olivia Mehaffey is best of the Irish ahead of day two at the Women's Irish Open at Dromoland Castle.

The County Down golfer is four off the overnight lead of Diksha Dagar.

Leona Maguire resumes on 1 under.

Eddie Pepperell and Matt Fitzpatrick are among the leading sextet on 7 under par at the Omega European Masters.

Padraig Harrington goes into day two on 3 under par.

Both John Murphy and Tom McKibbin are 2 under.