Women's Irish Open gets underway today

Aug 31, 2023 07:42 By radiokerrysport
Women's Irish Open gets underway today
Dromoland Castle in county Clare is the venue for the Women's Irish Open, which gets underway today.

After finishing in a tie for fourth last year, Leona Maguire will once again lead the Irish challenge.

The Cavan native tees off alongside defending champion Klara Spilkova and Clare amateur Aine Donegan shortly after 9am.

Beth Coulter and Sara Byrne are the first Irish players out on course at 8am.

Elsewhere, Stephanie Meadow plays at the Portland Classic on the LPGA Tour.

Padraig Harrington is among those teeing it up at the European Masters in Switzerland today.

Tom McKibbin and John Murphy are also in the field.

The event is the final one in automatic qualifying for the European Ryder Cup team.

