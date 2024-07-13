Advertisement
Women’s final day at Wimbledon

Jul 13, 2024 09:43 By radiokerrysport
There'll be a new name on the Venus Rosewater Dish today as Jasmine Paolini and Barbora Krejcikova clash in the women's final at Wimbledon.

The Italian was runner up at the French Open six weeks ago, while her opponent is looking to win a second major honour after success at Roland Garros in 2021.

It's a repeat of last year in tomorrow's men's trophy decider after victories for Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic yesterday.

Defending champion Alcaraz beat Daniil Medvedev in four sets, with 24-time Grand Slam winner Djokovic - who's seeking an eighth title on the grass - getting past Lorenzo Musetti.

