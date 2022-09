The Women's FAI Cup semi-finals are down for decision today.

Shelbourne take on Bohemians at Tolka Park from 2.

Then at 4.30pm, holders Wexford Youths are away to Athlone Town.

Finn Harps have the chance to move off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division later.

The Donegal club play host to Bohemians at Finn Park from 4.

At the same time in the First Division, Longford Town host Treaty United.