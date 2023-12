It�s All Ireland Women�s Club Football finals day at Croke Park.

First up is the Intermediate final clash of Leitrim�s Ballinamore Sean O'Heslins and Glanmire of Cork.

Then, Kilkerrin-Clonberne are looking to become the first club since the nineties to win three senior titles in a row.

The Galway champions play the last club to do it - Ballymacarbry of Waterford from 5pm.

Meanwhile, Kinnegad hosts the All Ireland Junior Camogie club final, with Athleague up against Granemore.