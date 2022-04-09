Advertisement
Sport

Wolves lose; Everton relegation battle continues at lunchtime

Apr 9, 2022 09:04 By radiokerrysport
Wolves lose; Everton relegation battle continues at lunchtime Wolves lose; Everton relegation battle continues at lunchtime
Share this article

Wolves missed the chance to heap pressure on the sides above them in the race for Europe last night, going down 1-nil away to Newcastle.

Frank Lampard says he’s fully aware his job is on the line ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Everton have won just six of a possible 18 points since Lampard took the job, and they go into the lunchtime kick-off just a point above the relegation zone.

Advertisement

The battle for the top-4 takes centre stage after that, with Arsenal at home to Brighton at 3, and Tottenham away to Aston Villa from 5.30.

Elsewhere, Chelsea go to Southampton, and Watford play Leeds.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus