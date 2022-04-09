Wolves lose; Everton relegation battle continues at lunchtime

Wolves missed the chance to heap pressure on the sides above them in the race for Europe last night, going down 1-nil away to Newcastle.

Frank Lampard says he’s fully aware his job is on the line ahead of this afternoon’s Premier League meeting with Manchester United.

Everton have won just six of a possible 18 points since Lampard took the job, and they go into the lunchtime kick-off just a point above the relegation zone.

The battle for the top-4 takes centre stage after that, with Arsenal at home to Brighton at 3, and Tottenham away to Aston Villa from 5.30.

Elsewhere, Chelsea go to Southampton, and Watford play Leeds.