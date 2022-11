Garveys Tralee Warriors were back to winning ways in the Insuremyvan.ie Mens Superleague last night

They beat Moycullen away from home on a scoreline of 85-64

At 3:30 today, Flexachem KCYMS Killorglin travel to UCC Demons

Also last night, St Pauls Killarney enjoyed an 85-43 win over Limerick Sport Huskies in Womens Division 1