Wins for Warriors and Lakers

Dec 22, 2024 09:33 By radiokerrysport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Flexachem Killorglin CYMS in the Basketball Ireland Mens Super League at the Tralee Sports Complex. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Griffith College Éanna 89-86 in the Men’s Super League.

In the Men’s National League Killarney Cougars lost 83-98 to Titans.

Top scorers

Killarney Cougars
Joshua Strongman 25
Kani Glover 23
Iyan Hristov 9

Titans
Micheal Paul Hayes 32
Joseph Coughlan 18
Declan Gbinigie 14
Victor Tashev 11

Scotts Lakers beat SETU Waterford Vikings 78-69.

Tralee Warriors won against Mayo Meteors in the Men’s Development League, 85-62.
Garvey's Tralee Warriors made it a clean sweep of wins over the weekend with the BIDL Men side overcoming Mayo Meteors by 85-62 in a curtain raiser to the Mens Super League game last night.

A great spread of scoring from the Warriors and a strong third quarter proved decisive as they made it two wins from two in defence of their BIDL title. James Fernane with 17, Daire Kennelly with 16, Olaf Michalczuk with 15, Josh Osayanrhion with 14 and Steven Bowler with 12 all chipped to seal an 85-62 win in the end.

The Warriors trailed 24-17 at quarter time and 38-36 at half time before dominating the third to go 60-45 up before seeing out the win by 85-62.

Next up for the BIDL Men is another home tie against Atlantic Eagles at the Tralee Sports Complex on Saturday 4th January at 5.00pm.

