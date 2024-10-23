Wins For Villa And Arsenal In Champions League

It was a special night for Aston Villa in the Champions League.

A 2-0 win over Italian side Bologna at Villa Park saw them pick up their third win in three games move to the top of the table in the group stage.

John McGinn and Jhon Duran both scored for the home side.

Advertisement

Manager Unai Emery is absolutely thrilled with how his team is performing in Europe.

Elsewhere Arsenal beat Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 thanks to an unfortunate own-goal by the visitors' keeper in the first half.

Advertisement

And there was high drama at the Bernabéu.

The champions Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to beat last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund 5-2.

Many people's favourite for next week's Ballon d'Or Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick there for the home side.