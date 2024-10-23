Advertisement
Sport

Wins For Villa And Arsenal In Champions League

Oct 23, 2024 11:26 By radiokerrysport
Wins For Villa And Arsenal In Champions League
Share this article

It was a special night for Aston Villa in the Champions League.

A 2-0 win over Italian side Bologna at Villa Park saw them pick up their third win in three games move to the top of the table in the group stage.

John McGinn and Jhon Duran both scored for the home side.

Advertisement

Manager Unai Emery is absolutely thrilled with how his team is performing in Europe.

Elsewhere Arsenal beat Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 thanks to an unfortunate own-goal by the visitors' keeper in the first half.

Advertisement

And there was high drama at the Bernabéu.

The champions Real Madrid came from 2-0 down to beat last year's finalists Borussia Dortmund 5-2.

Many people's favourite for next week's Ballon d'Or Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick there for the home side.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Advertisement
Irish Squad To Be Named Today
Celtic and Man City In Action Tonight
Advertisement

Recommended

Wednesday Basketball Results and Fixtures
Irish Squad To Be Named Today
Celtic and Man City In Action Tonight
Mercy Mounthawk, Tralee TY Fashion Show Event October 24th
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus