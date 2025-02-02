Wins for Pauls and Warriors but Men's National League sides beaten

Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney were victorious at Killester in the Women’s Superleague, 76-72.

In the Men’s Superleague Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 105-74 away to Bright St. Vincent’s. Having trailed early in the opening quarter, the Warriors edged ahead going into the second and dominated from there to build a game winning lead by posting 31 points. By three quarter time had pushed that advantage out to 90-53 before seeing out the 105-74 win in the end.

Daniel Jokubaitis top scored with 21, Ryan Leonard hitting 15 and Brandon Mahan shooting 14.

Results elsewhere saw League leaders Killester suffer defeat to Ballincollig and Warriors opponents today Belfast Star going down to second from bottom Templeogue by 92-84.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Top scorers for Killarney Cougars:

Joshua Strongman 27

Ben Todd 13

Adam Linehan 8

For Portlaoise Panthers:

Eric Anderson 21

James Phelan 17

Davin McEvoy 16

Advertisement

The Men’s Super League this afternoon has Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to Belfast Star from 2.