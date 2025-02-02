Advertisement
Sport

Wins for Pauls and Warriors but Men's National League sides beaten

Feb 2, 2025 09:49 By radiokerrysport
Wins for Pauls and Warriors but Men's National League sides beaten
Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney v Carrick Crusaders in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
Utility Trust St Pauls Killarney were victorious at Killester in the Women’s Superleague, 76-72.

In the Men’s Superleague Garvey’s Tralee Warriors won 105-74 away to Bright St. Vincent’s. Having trailed early in the opening quarter, the Warriors edged ahead going into the second and dominated from there to build a game winning lead by posting 31 points. By three quarter time had pushed that advantage out to 90-53 before seeing out the 105-74 win in the end.
Daniel Jokubaitis top scored with 21, Ryan Leonard hitting 15 and Brandon Mahan shooting 14.

Results elsewhere saw League leaders Killester suffer defeat to Ballincollig and Warriors opponents today Belfast Star going down to second from bottom Templeogue by 92-84.

Scotts Lakers St.Pauls Killarney v Carrick Crusaders in the Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One at Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport

The Men’s National League saw Scotts Lakers go down to Carrick Cruisers 73-80 while Cougars lost 66-105 to Portlaoise Panthers.

Top scorers for Killarney Cougars:
Joshua Strongman 27
Ben Todd 13
Adam Linehan 8

For Portlaoise Panthers:
Eric Anderson 21
James Phelan 17
Davin McEvoy 16

The Men’s Super League this afternoon has Garvey's Tralee Warriors away to Belfast Star from 2.

