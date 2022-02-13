Advertisement
Wins for Liverpool, Newcastle and Wolves

Feb 13, 2022 16:02 By radiokerrynews
Wins for Liverpool, Newcastle and Wolves Wins for Liverpool, Newcastle and Wolves
Newcastle have moved four points clear of the Premier League relegation zone thanks to a 1-nil win against Aston Villa.

Burnley's defeat to Liverpool by the same score leaves them rooted to the bottom, while the Merseysiders are back nine points behind leaders Manchester City with a game in hand.

Tottenham have fallen below Wolves to 8th after losing 2-nil to them.

Kurt Zouma was due to start for West Ham in this afternoon's match with Leicester, but has now pulled out due to illness.

He's under investigation by the RSPCA and police after kicking and hitting his cat.

